|
|
Myrtle G. Jackson
Norwood - Myrtle G. Jackson (nee Morgan) age 92 years, passed away at The Christian Village at Mason on Friday morning, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bradley L. Jackson. Loving aunt of Darrell Miller, Rick (Mindy) Watson and many other nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Parkview Mausoleum Chapel at Rest Haven Cemetery on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to The Christian Village at Mason, 411 Western Row Road, Mason, OH 45040. Condolences may be sent to
neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019