Covington - Myrtle R. Jones, 91, of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was a retired certified nurse assistant with St. Elizabeth Hospital for 32 years. Myrtle loved God and her family very much. Survivors include her sons, Henry Jones, Jr of Independence, David Jones of Suffolk, VA; daughters, Linda (Robert) Scott of Independence, Carol Wright of Taylor Mill, Lisa (David) Gilbert of Frankfort, IN; brother, George Brown of Trenton, MI; sister, Muriel Antonakes of Clearwater, FL; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry H. Jones, Sr.; daughter, Rosemarie Howerton; grandson, Logan Jones; parents, Leon and Belle Brown; brother, Leon Brown; sisters, Betty and Evelyn Brown. To protect the wellness of family and friends, a memorial service will be held after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020