Myrtle Rosemary Jones
Covington - Myrtle R. Jones, 91, of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was a retired certified nurse assistant with St. Elizabeth Hospital for 32 years. Survivors include her sons, Henry Jones, Jr of Independence, David Jones of Suffolk, VA; daughters, Linda (Robert) Scott of Independence, Carol Wright of Taylor Mill, Lisa (David) Gilbert of Frankfort, IN; brother, George Brown of Trenton, MI; sister, Muriel Antonakes of Clearwater, FL; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry H. Jones, Sr.; daughter, Rosemarie Howerton; grandson, Logan Jones; parents, Leon and Belle Brown; brother, Leon Brown; sisters, Betty and Evelyn Brown. Visitation is on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the Service at 11:00 AM all in Burlington Bible Church, 6529 Rogers Ln, Burlington, KY 41005. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 20, 2020.
