Myrtle Rosemary Jones
Covington - Myrtle R. Jones, 91, of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was a retired certified nurse assistant with St. Elizabeth Hospital for 32 years. Survivors include her sons, Henry Jones, Jr of Independence, David Jones of Suffolk, VA; daughters, Linda (Robert) Scott of Independence, Carol Wright of Taylor Mill, Lisa (David) Gilbert of Frankfort, IN; brother, George Brown of Trenton, MI; sister, Muriel Antonakes of Clearwater, FL; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry H. Jones, Sr.; daughter, Rosemarie Howerton; grandson, Logan Jones; parents, Leon and Belle Brown; brother, Leon Brown; sisters, Betty and Evelyn Brown. Visitation is on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the Service at 11:00 AM all in Burlington Bible Church, 6529 Rogers Ln, Burlington, KY 41005. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
.