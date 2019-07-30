|
Nabih David
Cincinnati - Nabih David, peacefully passed away amongst his family in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 29, 2019 at age 84. He was the son ofShukri Tuemiah Daoud and Mariam Khouri. Husband to Sumaya (Khalilieh). Father to Nader (GhadaTueimeh), Munther, and Maher (Kim). Brother to Noha (Tueimeh) and the late Jaleel, Michael, Wadie, Jameela, Nabiha, Badiya. He is also survived by Ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Nabih immigrated from Jordan in 1958 to fulfill the American Dream of greater opportunities for his family of a better life. Nabih was a very special man with great love and hospitality for all. His passion was to always enjoy life with his family.
Visitation and viewing will be held Tuesday, July 30 at St James Antiochian Orthodox Church 6577 Branch Hill Miamiville Rd. Loveland, OH 4514 from 6 to 9pm with a prayer service at 830pm. Wednesday Viewing from 10am to 11am, Funeral service will follow at 11am. Burial Immediately afterwards at Gate of Cemetery at 11000 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45249. Mercy Meal will follow after burial at St. James. Condolences express at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 30, 2019