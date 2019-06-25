|
|
Nancy Ann Putthoff
Bellevue - Nancy Ann Brothers Putthoff, 88 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on June 23, 2019 at Florence Park Care Center, Florence, Kentucky. Nancy was born April 29, 1931 in Dayton, KY to Richard Brothers and Virginia Wadsworth Brothers. Nancy was a graduate of Highlands High School and Northern Kentucky University and received her masters degree from the University of Kentucky. She was a former director of Northern Kentucky United Way. She was a Head Start teacher and taught 5th grade at St. Stephens in Newport. Nancy also worked in the deli dept. at Kroger's Bellevue. She volunteered at the Newport Library, former Girl Scout leader, 4H leader, AIDS activist, and also worked as a massage therapist. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kyle Putthoff. Nancy is survived by her Daughter, Peggy Putthoff, Sons, Richard, Pete and Nick Putthoff. Also 8 Grandchildren, Gina, Kevin, Melissa, Galadriel, Ricky, Russell, Scott E, and Brian. 8 Great Grandchildren, Isaac, Austin, Atticus, Eliza, Sawyer, Ella, Ethan, and Lily. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, with service to follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Brighton Center, P.O. Box 325, Newport, KY 41072. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019