|
|
Nancy B. Gibson Leming
Crestview Hills - Nancy B. Gibson Leming of Crestview Hills, KY was born August 25, 1931 in Crittenden, KY and died Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Cold Springs, KY at the age of 87.
She was the daughter of the late Phillip Wiggins and Zadah Dee Brown Gibson. She was a former secretary for R A Jones, in Erlanger, KY and a real estate agent. She was a member of the Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jane McKinley in 2018.
Surviving is 1 son, John E. (Karen) Leming of Cold Spring, KY; 3 grandchildren, David McKinley, Lauren Case, and Josh Price; and 2 great-grandchildren, Hanna and John Wilson Case.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church followed by burial in the Gardnersville Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00am-1:00pm Friday at the Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019