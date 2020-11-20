Nancy B Santen
Cincinnati - Nancy Teresa Barbara Santen fought a long battle, to which she succumbed, on Thursday November 12th surrounded by family. She leaves her beloved husband of 65 years William Santen, her oldest son Bill Santen Jr., her second son Tom Santen, and her daughter Libby Santen Gohman. Her many grandchildren; Will Santen, George Santen, Alec Ahrens, Celia Ahrens, Matthew Santen, Margaret Santen, Catherine Gohman, Christine Gohman. Her son-in law Jay Gohman and her daughter in-laws Kirsten Ahrens Santen and Betsy Sauter Santen. Nancy was born in 1931, on December 31st, to mother Catherine Clark Barbara from County Cork, Ireland and John Barbara from Campobasso, Italy. She leaves behind her eldest sister Joan Barbara Britton of Boothbay, Maine and joins her deceased twin Sue Barbara Brinkman and her oldest brother Jack Barbara, a silver star patriot of WWII in Heaven. In her early days, she worked at St. Joseph Orphanage as a devoted special lady who took care of children as well as a former Junior League volunteer. Her heart was for everyone. A graduate of Dobbs Ferry Boarding School in Terrytown, NY and a college graduate of Briarcliff in New York, she lived in New York City where she continued her education. She was very fond of pets, especially her Great Danes, cats, her German Shepherds and Bichons. Her house was always full of laughter and pets. She held her children close to her heart. She would rather give than receive. Her Holidays were filled with such giving. She was loyal to a fault and would always see the good in all people. She majored in psychology and could always read your true thoughts. She was highly intellectual and cared so much how children were treated. A loyal Christian, she received her Last Rites just hours before she died with all children and her husband there that day. She now goes on her greatest journey, what she built in her life for this journey, to meet her Heavenly Father. The service and burial will be private, for the immediate family only. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com