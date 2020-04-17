Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Borne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Borne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Borne Obituary
Nancy Borne

Florence - Nancy Sue Borne, age 77, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a real estate agent with Huff, Clendenin and ASK Realty for over 40 years where she met many people and endeared herself to the community where she lived and worked before retiring. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Bruce Borne; children, Dianna Schroer (Stephen) and Joseph Borne (Kathleen); grandchildren, Alyssa Tarvin (Phillip), Lara and Hannah Schroer, Bethany, Olivia, Richard, James, Charles, Joseph and Evelyn Borne; great-grandchildren, Nora, Bennett and Claire Tarvin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Anna Mae Rachford; sister, Carol Lilly and brother, Dan Rachford. Private services will be held at Middendorf Funeral Home at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held in the future for friends and extended family members. Memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities Adoption Program 3629 Church Street, Covington, Ky 41015 in memory of Nancy's long time love and support of the foster parent program. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers