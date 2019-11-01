|
|
Nancy Brickwood
Anderson Twp - Nancy Brickwood, age 80 of Anderson Twp., died October 31, 2019. She was the beloved sister of Joan Cholak and Diane Brown, dear aunt of Karin Cholak, David Cholak, Eric Brown and the late Carrie Brown, was also survived by seven great nephews: Daniel and Justin Villeneuve; Ryan, Garrett, and Drew Brown; and Darren and Jai Cholak. Nancy loved all things about Cincinnati. She worked in advertising at the Cincinnati Post until it closed, and most recently volunteered for the Anderson Branch Library. Her favorite pastimes were feeding the hummingbirds and watching March Madness college basketball. She will be missed immensely. Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Monday, November 4 at 1:30 pm. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Anderson Branch Library, 7450 State Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45230.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019