Nancy Burger Ziegler
Guilford - Nancy was born in Sayler Park. Her parents Joseph and Elizabeth (née Fowler) preceded her in death. Her husband Dale of 66+ years also passed over 6 years ago. She was the loving mother of 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. In her late 20's with three small children at home she went back to school to become a nurse. Even while attending to her family she graduated number one in her class. She loved working at the old St. Francis Hospital on Queen City Avenue and later she worked for a general practitioner. Even in death she donated her body to science for eager young minds to learn about the human body. After retiring from nursing she was an avid Reds fan going to many games with her dear friends Katie, Sally, and Mary Anne. Her maid of honor, Audrey, and schoolmate since they were 6 years old was also a lifelong loving friend. She absolutely loved all critters, especially her dogs which she would walk with for hours around the farm in Indiana. Memorials can be made to the Red Wolf Sanctuary P.O. 202, Rising Sun, IN 47040. There will be no services at the request of the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020