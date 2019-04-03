Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Paradise Valley Community Center Grand Room
17402 N. 40th St
Phoenix, AZ
Nancy Carol Adler Brofft

Nancy Carol Adler Brofft Obituary
Nancy Carol Adler Brofft

- - Nancy Carol Adler Brofft, 79, went to her final rest on March 20, 2019 to join her husband Robert. Originally from Ohio and relocating to Arizona in 1971 for a warmer climate. Upon retiring from PVUSD Food Service, Nancy enjoyed card time with the ladies and monthly Bunco. Survived by her son Deron (Rene); daughter Susan (Sean); and four grandchildren Trevor & Carson Brofft, and Nicholas & Amber Booth; older sister of Wilma (Russell) Norton and Stanley Adler. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm April 27, 2019 at Paradise Valley Community Center Grand Room, 17402 N. 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019
