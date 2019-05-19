Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-9009
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
3680 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Walton - Nancy Carol Reckers, age 70, of Walton, KY, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her residence. She was a retired Scheduler for Visiting Physicians and a member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church. Nancy enjoyed traveling to Florida, collecting angels, watching birds, designing custom decorations, and spending time with her family. Being part of a large family was important to Nancy, especially at Christmas time when she loved to decorate and get everyone together. She is survived by her husband, of 34 years, Joe Reckers; mother, Bette Moorman; children Jeff Reckers (Jennifer), Kimberly A. Boumis (Peter), Chad Carr, Kerry Morehead (Michael), Holly Carr (Frank Zaccaria), Corey Carr, and Craig Carr (Kristy); siblings, Kenny Moorman, Jeanne Klosterman (Mark), Joe Moorman, Donald Moorman (Cindy), Mary Lynne Moorman, Janice Griffith (Gary), Melissa Durbin, Kathy Cappel (Steve), Russell Moorman (Leslie); grandchildren, Morgan, Allison, Courtney, Alexia, Isaac, William, and Andreas; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Isaac, Ruth, and Grayson; and many nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Moorman; son, Todd Carr; brother, Mike Moorman; and sisters, Peggy Conn and Mary Elizabeth Moorman. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Interment will be at the old St. Joseph's Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH. Memorials may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a condolence or share a memory for the family, or to view the Celebration of Life tribute video, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019
