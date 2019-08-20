|
|
Erlanger - Nancy Ellen Chandler nee DeZarn, 92, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on August 18, 2019 at her residence. Nancy was a dedicated homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Clyde Chandler; her sons, Gary Lee Chandler and Michael Wayne Chandler; her daughters, Patricia Ann Jackson and Barbara Lynn Ahlers; her grandsons, Bryan James Ahlers and Jonathan Chandler Ahlers; and her siblings, Boots Judy, Pearl Willoughby, and Raymond DeZarn. Nancy is survived by her loving children, Stephen Leslie Chandler (Rhonda), Mary Ellen Simmons (David), and Douglas Alan Chandler. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 11:00AM-12:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY followed by a prayer service at 12:00PM. Burial at Williamstown Cemetery in Williamstown, KY. Memorial contributions to: Philanthropy Office Bluegrass Care Navigators 2312 Alexandria Drive Lexington, Kentucky 40504. Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019