Cincinnati - RUST, Nancy Claire (nee Gott) 2/7/1933 Cherished wife of William F Rust Jr for 66 years, loving mother of the late William F "Rusty" Rust lll (Mary), Kathy (Mark) Meier, doting grandmother of Eric (Jennifer) Meier, Bob Meier, Chris (Catie) Meier, Charlie Rust, Katie Rust, Nick Rust and great grandmother of Cameron Meier. Nancy was a lover of life and loved to spend her time with family and friends, and her beloved cat Harpo. We will miss her big smile and loving ways. Nancy passed away on Sunday, February, 2020 at the age of 86. Visitation will be held Saturday February 8th at St. Ignatius, 5222 North Bend Road, 45247 from 11-12 PM, followed by Mass at 12 noon. Donations may be sent to Roger Bacon High School or the American Kidney Association. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
