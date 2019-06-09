Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Lifespring Christian Church
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:30 PM
Lifespring Christian Church
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy DeBruler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy (Nan) DeBruler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy (Nan) DeBruler Obituary
Nancy (Nan) DeBruler

- - Nancy (Nan) DeBruler passed away on the evening of June 6, at the age of 80. Nan lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to four children, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, an amazing wife to her late husband Bill a caring sister to three siblings, and a friend to many. She was a member of the loving community of Lifespring Christian Church. Family and Friends visitation will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 4:30 to 6:30, service at 6:30, followed by a reception, at Lifespring Christian Church in Cincinnati. Those wishing to honor her life can donate to Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation or City Gospel Mission.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.