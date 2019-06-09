|
Nancy (Nan) DeBruler
- - Nancy (Nan) DeBruler passed away on the evening of June 6, at the age of 80. Nan lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to four children, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, an amazing wife to her late husband Bill a caring sister to three siblings, and a friend to many. She was a member of the loving community of Lifespring Christian Church. Family and Friends visitation will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 4:30 to 6:30, service at 6:30, followed by a reception, at Lifespring Christian Church in Cincinnati. Those wishing to honor her life can donate to Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation or City Gospel Mission.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019