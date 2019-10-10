Services
Rullman Hunger Denney Funeral Home
219 Mechanic St
Aurora, IN 47001
(812) 926-1450
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
1936 - 2019
Lawrenceburg - NANCY ANDERSON DeWEES

Nancy passes away at the Ridgewood Health Campus, in Lawrenceburg, IN, on September 20. She was born in Hammond, IN. on April 30, 1936. She was a mom, a teacher and a "Gold Heart" volunteer. She was a 1958 graduate of the University of Cincinnati. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and Mortar Board. She and her husband, Tom, were married in 1959. They moved to Lawrenceburg, IN. to join her parents in opening a family business, Ande Chevrolet-Olds. Survivors are her husband, Thomas H. and son Thomas E.(wife Sandy),son-in-law, John Minich, granddaughter Mary Kate DeWees, grandsons TJ DeWees, Joe(Elizabeth) and Nick Minich, great grandchildren, Ayla and Jack Minich. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Sue Mnich. A memorial service will be Saturday, October 12 at the St. John Lutheran Church, visitation 12Noon-2PM, service 2PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 4937 St. Rt. 48, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 10, 2019
