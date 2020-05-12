Nancy Dwyer
Cincinnati - Nancy (Warfield) Dwyer, 72 of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Friday, May 8th, 2020 at Drake Hospital in Cincinnati. Nancy was a retired teacher from St. Agnes Elementary School in Fort Wright, KY; where she taught junior high for 12 years. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick "Pat" Dwyer. She is survived by her son, Patrick Dwyer. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will be held; with a public celebration of life taking place at a later time. Memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to the American Lung Association or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 12 to May 13, 2020.