1/1
Nancy E. Reusch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy E. Reusch

Mt. Healthy - Nancy E. Reusch (nee Eiselein) Beloved wife of the late John K. Reusch. Dear mother of Robert (Elizabeth) Reusch, Diane (Steven) Lipps, John (Michele) Reusch and the late Mary Ann and Christopher Reusch. Loving grandmother of Katie (Christopher) McPheron, Jennifer (James) Horn, Melissa (Bill) Remley, Gregory (Ashley) Lipps and Margie Reusch. Also survived by 7 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Age 88 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Sunday, July 19 from 1 PM to 4 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph Street, Mt. Healthy on Monday at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Southwest Ohio www.hswo.org the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org Condolences may be sent to

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Young Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved