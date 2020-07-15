Nancy E. Reusch
Mt. Healthy - Nancy E. Reusch (nee Eiselein) Beloved wife of the late John K. Reusch. Dear mother of Robert (Elizabeth) Reusch, Diane (Steven) Lipps, John (Michele) Reusch and the late Mary Ann and Christopher Reusch. Loving grandmother of Katie (Christopher) McPheron, Jennifer (James) Horn, Melissa (Bill) Remley, Gregory (Ashley) Lipps and Margie Reusch. Also survived by 7 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Age 88 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Sunday, July 19 from 1 PM to 4 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph Street, Mt. Healthy on Monday at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Southwest Ohio www.hswo.org
the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com