Fort Thomas - Nancy Ellen (nee Dixius) Danford, 77 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on January 29, 2020 at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH. Nancy was born April 16, 1942 in Bellevue, Kentucky to Joseph and Ella Odor Dixius. Nancy was a graduate of Bellevue High School, Bellevue, Kentucky and a server for 26 years at Montgomery Inn Boathouse, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dalton Dempse Danford, Sr., sisters, Florence Hicks, and Nellie Riechert, brothers, Carl, Joe, Jack, Bill, and Don Dixius. Nancy is survived by her Daughter, Hope Danford, Son, Dalton Danford, Jr. (Irene Hartley), Step-Sons, Marc and Matt Danford, Grandson, Kyle Danford Sisters, Dorothy Dixius, and Hazel Small, Brother, James Dixius, Step-Grandson, Adam Danford, and Step-Great Grandchildren, Adam, Jr., Gary, and Faith. Also special love ones, Erica Mills and her children, Sophia, Mason, and Ryleigh. Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Service will be 1:00 pm Friday, February 7, 2020, at the funeral home in Bellevue with Rev. Howard Storm, officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
