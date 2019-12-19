|
NANCY ELYSE CLARK
Park Hills - Nancy Elyse Clark of Park Hills, KY, completed her faithful journey on Earth and peacefully passed on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Nancy was the cherished wife of Donnel Clark for 58 years. She was a devoted, loving mother to David Clark, Jim ( Erin) Clark, and Shannon (Scott) Horstmeyer. Nancy's joy was always in children, especially her dear grandchildren: Jessica Clark Kinder, Michael Clark, Joseph Clark, Luke Horstmeyer, Maxton Horstmeyer, and her treasured great grandchildren. Nancy was born and raised in Fort Wayne, IN where she would meet her husband, Don, a man with "a great sense of humor and a Corvette." Together, they raised their three children, eventually moving to Northern Kentucky. Nancy devoted her time to her family, but as her children got older, she began sharing her love of children and her gentle nature with others by teaching at Northern Kentucky Montessori. Nancy loved to spend time with friends, just talking over a good cup of coffee. So it was no surprise that her next adventure was as the owner/operator of the Coffee Beanery at Florence Mall, a career she tackled with determination and passion. At Nancy's coffee shop, you were always greeted with her radiant smile and a delicious cup of coffee. Everyone who walked through the door was a friend. In 2009, Nancy was diagnosed with ALS, a diagnosis that did not dampen her spirit or her zest for life. She will forever be remembered for her radiant smile, boundless energy, and her passion for travel, gardening, good coffee, and her devotion to her family, friends, and God. Nancy was welcomed to heaven by her brother Kent Horton, her parents Cara and Wendell Horton and her dear granddaughter Jessica Clark Kinder. Memorial visitation will be held from 2:30-4:00 on Friday, December 27, at Immanuel United Methodist Church,2551 Dixie Highway, Lakeside Park, KY, 41017, followed by a memorial service at 4:00. Donations in Nancy's memory can be made to the Kentucky Chapter of the ALS Association: http://www.alsaky.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019