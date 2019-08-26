|
Nancy Hall
West Harrison - NANCY L. HALL R.N.
Nancy entered this world on August 5, 1939, the daughter of Mary & Howard Reiber of Indianapolis, Indiana. Nancy was joined by a sister Rosemarie Weber four years later.
Nancy & I met in grade school when she was eleven and I was twelve years of age. We became friends and remained so until we entered high school. We became high school sweethearts and remained so throughout our lives.
After high school Nancy entered St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing. 1960 was a very busy year for us, she graduated with her diploma, passed her boards, and we were married.
Our marriage blessed us with four great kids, Juliann King, Mark Hall, Marie Saylor and Randy Hall. Nancy saw her grandchildren grow into young adults. Alexandra, Stephanie and Jack Hall, Wesley and Joseph King, Carlyann and Steven Hall.
Nancy left us on August 24, 2019 to spend time with god and the angels.
Our children and I invite you in saying goodbye to our Nancy. Please join us on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Holy Guardian Angels Oratory, 405 U.S. Highway 52, Cedar Grove, Indiana. Good byes from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial.
Nancy after 59 years of marriage I have one last request. When God assigns you your room, could you ask for a double so we can spend eternity together?
Nancy I love you so very much.
Tom
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2019