Nancy Harmon(nee DiMuzio)Anderson Twp - She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 20th at the age of 65 and was reunited with her husband, Frank who passed away just four months prior to her. A Memorial Mass will be held for both, Nancy and Frank on Friday, September 18th at 10am at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45238. For a full obit, visit