Nancy Holderby Ferguson
Florence - Nancy H. Ferguson, 73, of Florence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born on June 20, 1946, in Ashland, KY, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Dorothy Holderby. She graduated from Lloyd High School in 1964, attended the University of KY and retired from Proctor and Gamble in 2012. Nancy's loves and interests included music, knitting traveling and watching UK games with her son. She is survived by her son: Ian Ferguson; daughter: Cara Schneider and brothers: Raymond Holderby and Michael (Sherry) Holderby. A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41015. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019