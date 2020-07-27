1/1
Nancy J. Meyers
1930 - 2020
Nancy J. Meyers

Southgate - Nancy J. (nee Klump) Meyers, 90 of Southgate, Kentucky passed away on July 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Fort Thomas, KY. Nancy was born May 4, 1930 in Covington, KY to Victor and Dorothy Goetz Klump. Nancy graduated from LaSalette Academy, Covington and attended Northern Kentucky University. She taught 1st grade for over 20 years at St.Therese School, Southgate. Member of St. Therese Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, sang in the choir, CCD religion teacher, mother's club and the over 50 club. She was also a Den Mother for the cub scouts and an Associate of the Sisters of Notre Dame, Park Hills. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul H. Meyers, Sr., and son, Philip Meyers. Nancy is survived by her Sons, Paul (Linda) Meyers, Jr., Greg (Pam) Meyers, Rick (Lisa) Meyers, Patrick (Karen) Meyers, and Michael (Kathy) Meyers, 15 Grandchildren, 36 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, Kentucky with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Doug Lauer officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the form of Spiritual Boutique's. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for Nancy and her family.








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Therese Church
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Therese Church
