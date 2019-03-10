Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jane Scott


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Nancy Jane Scott Obituary
Nancy Jane Scott

Loveland - Nancy Jane Scott, (Cramer), 79, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019. Nancy was the daughter of the late H.Eugene and Georgetta Cramer. She is survived by her sister Judy Crawford (Bill) and her niece Katherine Garlock and nephew, David Crawford. Also, two great-nieces, Allison Garlock and Abby Crawford, two great-nephews, Andrew Crawford and Daniel Garlock. Nancy was born March 23, 1939 in Cincinnati and graduated from Woodward High School in 1957. In 1962, she received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Cincinnati. After graduation, Nancy lived in Florida for most of her adult life until moving to Loveland in October, 2018. She spent many years traveling the world visiting many interesting sites off the usual tourist trail. Nancy was a talented artist working with watercolor and oils. Later in her life, she became an accomplished quilt maker and hand quilter with an eye for color. Throughout her life Nancy enjoyed training and coursing her Whippet dogs. Memorial donations may be sent to the Humane Association of Warren County, 230 Cook Road, Lebanon, OH 45036, or . As per Nancy's wishes there will not be a memorial service. Arrangements have been handled by Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Avenue, Loveland.

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now