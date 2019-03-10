|
|
Nancy Jane Scott
Loveland - Nancy Jane Scott, (Cramer), 79, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019. Nancy was the daughter of the late H.Eugene and Georgetta Cramer. She is survived by her sister Judy Crawford (Bill) and her niece Katherine Garlock and nephew, David Crawford. Also, two great-nieces, Allison Garlock and Abby Crawford, two great-nephews, Andrew Crawford and Daniel Garlock. Nancy was born March 23, 1939 in Cincinnati and graduated from Woodward High School in 1957. In 1962, she received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Cincinnati. After graduation, Nancy lived in Florida for most of her adult life until moving to Loveland in October, 2018. She spent many years traveling the world visiting many interesting sites off the usual tourist trail. Nancy was a talented artist working with watercolor and oils. Later in her life, she became an accomplished quilt maker and hand quilter with an eye for color. Throughout her life Nancy enjoyed training and coursing her Whippet dogs. Memorial donations may be sent to the Humane Association of Warren County, 230 Cook Road, Lebanon, OH 45036, or . As per Nancy's wishes there will not be a memorial service. Arrangements have been handled by Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Avenue, Loveland.
www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019