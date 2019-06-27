Services
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
Nancy Jane Switzer Minnick


1939 - 2019
Nancy Jane Switzer Minnick Obituary
Nancy Jane Switzer Minnick

Sun City Center, FL. - Nancy Jane Switzer Minnick was born on November 28, 1939 in Owenton, Kentucky and died on June 20, 2019 in Sun City Center, Florida at the age of 79.

Nancy is survived by 4 daughters, Paula (David) Noble of Ludlow, KY, Patricia "Tricia" Reed of Sun City Center, FL, Connie (Hugh) Wicks of The Villages, FL, and Elizabeth "Beth" Minnick of Sun City Center, FL, a brother, Dewey Switzer of Florence, a sister, Elberta "Bert" Lundy of Scottsburg, IN, 11 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren.

Ms. Minnick was preceded in death by her husband, William Minnick, her daughter, Marsha Kleier and a grandson, Michael Scheben.

Funeral Services for Ms. Minnick will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Elliston Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown, KY. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the funeral Home. Burial will be in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 27, 2019
