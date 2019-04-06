Resources
Nancy Joy (O'Keefe) Asmus


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
La Porte, IN. - Mrs. Nancy Joy (O'Keefe) Asmus, of La Porte, Indiana, born on April 23, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Vera Laura Klehm and the late Michael Raymond O'Keefe, passed away at age 80 on April 1, 2019 in Long Beach, California. She was an Assistant VP at Union Central Life until retirement. She was a loving wife to the late Donald Herbert Asmus, and later in life, a beloved partner to Robert Bonner of Lake Leelanau, MI; She is survived by her daughter, Denise (David) Reid of Long Beach, CA; son, David (Lori) Asmus and grandsons, Nate and Timmy Asmus of Cincinnati, OH. Remembrances appreciated to a or to the at
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 6, 2019
