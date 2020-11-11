Nancy K. Hartnett
Springfield Twp. - HARTNETT
Nancy K. (nee Fitzgerald); Beloved wife of the late Herbert "Al" Hartnett. Longtime companion of the late John Donohue. Devoted mother of Laura Tauchert, Linda Clemens and the late Ann Hartnett and Paul Hartnett. Mother-in-law of Kerry Hartnett. Dear grandmother of Amber, Kristen, Leann, Brittany (Brad), Zac, Kyle, Kelsey and 4 great grandchildren. Sister of Linda (Tony) Grauzer and the late Jim Fitzgerald, Jean Fitzgerald and Mary Lou Dixon. Passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 84. Resident of Springfield Twp. Nancy was a member of the American Legion Post #513 and Mt. Healthy Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2193. Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9 AM - 10:30 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Assumption 7711 Joseph St., Mt. Healthy at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to American Cancer Society
