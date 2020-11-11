1/
Nancy K. Hartnett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy K. Hartnett

Springfield Twp. - HARTNETT

Nancy K. (nee Fitzgerald); Beloved wife of the late Herbert "Al" Hartnett. Longtime companion of the late John Donohue. Devoted mother of Laura Tauchert, Linda Clemens and the late Ann Hartnett and Paul Hartnett. Mother-in-law of Kerry Hartnett. Dear grandmother of Amber, Kristen, Leann, Brittany (Brad), Zac, Kyle, Kelsey and 4 great grandchildren. Sister of Linda (Tony) Grauzer and the late Jim Fitzgerald, Jean Fitzgerald and Mary Lou Dixon. Passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 84. Resident of Springfield Twp. Nancy was a member of the American Legion Post #513 and Mt. Healthy Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2193. Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9 AM - 10:30 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Assumption 7711 Joseph St., Mt. Healthy at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Young Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved