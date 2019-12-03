|
Nancy Klapproth
Kenwood - Beloved wife of the late John Klapproth. Devoted mother of Jim (Elaine), Mike (Julie), Ron (Becky), and Ken Klapproth. Cherished grandmother of 6. Great-grandmother of 2. Departed on November 30, 2019 at the age of 95. Obtained BS in Nursing from Ohio State and worked as RN in area hospitals and nursing home. Member of Roselawn Lutheran Church for 60 years, and charter member of Madeira Woman's Club with 50 years of service. Received 2013 Civic Leadership Award for community service. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 10 AM until Funeral Service at 12 PM at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6329 Tylersville Rd., West Chester, OH 45069. For full obituary and to offer condolences, please visit www.mrfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019