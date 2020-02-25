|
|
Nancy Klein
Cincinnati - Nancy M. Klein (nee Reno), age 80, passed away February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fred "Lou" Klein, cherished mother of Kathy (Creig) Mettey, Greg (Karen) Klein, Patty Kuhn, and Jeff "The Colonel" Klein, proud grandmother of Brittany (Jason) Rogers, Kevin, Ryan, and Allie Klein, Madison and Caroline Mettey and 3 great-grandchildren Jaxon, Hudson, and Teller Rogers and dear sister-in-law Carol Klein. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good, 2620 Erie Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45208. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 10:30 a.m. St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 3105 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45209. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to , or , www.hospiceofcincinnati.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020