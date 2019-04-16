|
Nancy Kohl
Madeira - Nancy A. (née Adler) beloved wife of the late Roy L. Kohl, beloved mother of Debbie (Peter) Brumleve, Donna Recker and Diane Kohl. Loving grandmother of Nick (Kelly) Brumleve and Chris (Holly) Brumleve, Andrew (Karen) Recker, Daniel Recker (Mark Moreno) and Katie (Tim) Guldner, Ashley Reinert (Jonathan Bernhardt) and Matt Reinert. Adoring great grandmother of 10. Also preceded in death by her parents Victor V. and Mildred C. (née Felker) Adler, a brother Robert E. Adler and a sister Betty Kay Adler. Died April 13, 2019, age 83 years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17th from 12Noon until the time of Mass of Christian Burial,1PM at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 6543 Miami Ave. (45243). Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019