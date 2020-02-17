Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
4042 Turkeyfoot Rd
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
4042 Turkeyfoot Rd
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Nancy L. Clemons Obituary
Nancy L. Clemons

Taylor Mill - Nancy L. Clemons (nee Schuerman), 80 years of age passed away peacefully early Thursday morning February 13th at St. Elizabeth Hospice. She was a devoted wife for 50 years to the late Darrell A. Clemons. Loving mother of Cindy D'Amico, Karen Sauer (Dave), Douglas Clemons and Bryan Clemons (Stephanie). Nancy was a very proud grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She cherished meeting with her dedicated prayer group, as well as her St. Henry Class of '57 Club that met for over 60 years. The visitation will be Saturday February 22, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:00 am at St. Barbara Church 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd, Erlanger, KY 41018. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are serving the family. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations to: St Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
