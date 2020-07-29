1/1
Florence - Nancy L. (nee: Beldon) Konrad, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away at the age of 74, on Monday, July 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 23 yrs. Edward "Ed" John Konrad in 2019. She is survived by her loving children, Shelli (Robert) Wilson of Alexandria, KY and David (Amy) Ferguson of Chatham, IL. She also leaves behind her brother, James D. Beldon and sister-in-law, Linda Beldon along with her grandchildren, Matthew, Drew, Connor, Rachael, Tate and Hunter. Nancy retired as an Executive Director of the Naperville YMCA where she was able to use her passion for youth and helping others. Her favorite pastimes included gardening, baking, crafting and spending time with her friends and grandchildren. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested for the Campbell County Schools Helping Kids Fund at: "Helping Kids Fund" Campbell County Schools 101, Orchard Lane Alexandria, KY 41001. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




