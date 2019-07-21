Services
Nancy Mastruserio
Nancy L. Mastruserio


1936 - 2019
Nancy L. Mastruserio Obituary
Nancy L. Mastruserio

Liberty Twp. - (nee Andrews), 82, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J., devoted mother of Vicki (Jim) Eckstein, Angie (John) Meeks, Nick (DeeDee) Mastruserio and Chris (Mike) Gilligan, dear sister of Peggy Robb and Rebecca (Ernie) Lyle, grandmother of Brian (Erin) Eckstein, Andrea (David) Denman, Michelle (Travis) Oakes, Bradley (Jaclyn) Meeks, Nicholas (Bridget) and Kyle Mastruserio, Jacob Jennings and Casey Gilligan; great-grandmother of Brandon, Jared, Nathan, Ryan, Drew, Landon, Carson, Savannah, Olivia and Grayson. Memorials to the . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
