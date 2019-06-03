|
|
Nancy L. Maury
Norwood - Maury
Nancy, beloved daughter of the late Emery and Rhoda Maury, loving sister of Rhoda (Wayne) Hensley, Grace (James) Sizemore, Emery Maury, Cathy (Jack) Lewis, Tom (Darlene) Maury, Susan (Ronnie) Madden and Carolyn (Daniel) Luken, dear cousin of the late Mary Burke. Passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 75. Resident of Norwood and faithful member of Salem United Church of Christ downtown. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 10 AM at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, where visitation will be held the evening before from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem United Church of Christ, 1425 Sycamore Street, Cinti, OH 45202. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 3, 2019