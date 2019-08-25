Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Community United Methodist Church
Madeira, OH
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
St. Paul Community United Methodist Church
Madeira, OH
Nancy Lee Gigax


1936 - 2019
Nancy Lee Gigax Obituary
Nancy Lee Gigax

Lebanon - Nancy Lee Gigax (nee Friend)

1936 - 2019

Nancy Lee Gigax (nee Friend), 83, of Lebanon, Ohio, beloved wife of the late Robert Edward Gigax, died peacefully Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home at Otterbein Senior Life Lebanon. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 8, 1936 to Edna and Arthur Friend. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her twin sister, Barbara Ann Barber. She is survived by her daughter Susan Hall (Kelly); son Robert Edward Jr. (Margaret); son Todd; five grandchildren, Lauren and Christopher Frantum, Joe, Adam and Allison Gigax and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul Community United Methodist Church, Madeira, Monday, August 26 at 10:00AM with reception immediately following at the church. Private burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Otterbein Senior Life Hospice. Condolences may be shared on our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
