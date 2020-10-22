Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Lee Hasselbeck



Madeira - beloved wife of the late Edward l. Hasselbeck, loving mother of Linda M. (Rick) Thompson, David W. (Mary Lou), John E. (Lisa), Stephen E. and Joanna L. Hasselbeck, devoted grandmother of Mike (Jeannett), Katie (Josh), Brian (Brittany), Mark (Scarlett), Eric, Ryan, Nicole (Brad), Jacob and 8 loving great grandchildren plus 2 on the way, dear sister of: Sister Beth Jaspers and the late Mary Carol Kohrs, Guy and Richard Jaspers. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30AM Tues. Oct. 27, 2020, St. Gertrude Church, Madeira (Covid-19 guidelines to be followed) www.evansfuneralhome.com









