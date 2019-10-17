Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Drysdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lou Kincaid Drysdale


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lou Kincaid Drysdale Obituary
Nancy Lou Kincaid Drysdale

NANCY LOU KINCAID DRYSDALE, 91, died peacefully on Saturday, October 12. Born in Cincinnati on September 14, 1928, she married George Hall Drysdale on June 23, 1951. Nancy graduated from Batavia High School and the University of Cincinnati. She was a lifelong member of Summerside United Methodist Church. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, George, and is survived by three daughters: Devon (Terry) Clausing, of Cincinnati, Heather (Paul) Dionne, of Huntsville, AL, and Wendy of Newport, RI; one son: Peter of Bryan, TX; two grandchildren: Scot Clausing, of Nashville, TN and Cara Clausing (Tony) Rupp, of Kettering; two great-grandchildren: Jackson and Zoe Rupp; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. In accordance with her wishes, her body was donated for medical research to the University of Cincinnati. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Summerside UM Church 45244 or to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.