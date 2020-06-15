Nancy Mielech

Nancy MielechFt. Wright - Nancy Lee Mielech (nee: Breitenstein) was born in Dayton Kentucky on April 4th 1938 to her parents Marie Flick and George Breitenstein. She was the first born of six children. She grew up in Dayton and Bellevue until finally settling in Fort Thomas in a house her father built on Gregory lane. She was a devote Catholic. She graduated from St. Thomas High school. After graduation she attended St. Elizabeth nursing school. She spent the next thirty years working at St. Elizabeth Hospital primarily in the ICU departments. She enjoyed her profession and caring for others. She loved her husband Ronald Mielech. They were married over 50 years. They had three children - Martin, Anne Marie and Stephen Mielech who she spoiled with hugs and kisses. She passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2020 with her son Stephen by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald, her son Martin and her daughter Anne Marie. She is survived by her son Stephen Mielech and son in law Doug Grothaus (Anne Marie), brothers, John Breitenstein, Tom Breitenstein, and sisters, Lynne Breitenstein, Jan Vaal & Chris Gibson. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Holy Spirit Parish, Newport, Kentucky, with Msgr. William F. Cleves, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. The family asks that all donations be made to the Anne Marie Mielech Scholarship Fund at Thomas More University (Institutional Advancement), 333 Thomas More Pkwy., Crestview Hills, KY 41017 or The Pointe/ARC of NKY, 104 W. Pike St., Covington, KY 41011. Please keep Nancy and her family in your prayers.