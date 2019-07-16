Nancy Mohlenkamp



Villa Hills - Nancy L. Mohlenkamp (nee Watts), age 95, of Villa Hills, KY, formerly of Louisville, MS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, euchre, fishing, dancing and vacationing with her family, who will miss her very much. Nancy moved to Northern Kentucky in 2016 from Lake Placid, FL where she will be greatly missed by her many friends there. She is survived by her grandchildren, Kim Willison of Salisbury, MD, Dana Romes of Villa Hills, KY, Angela Hicks of Ft. Mitchell, KY, Lindsay Saxon of Latonia, KY, Ty Saxon of Independence, KY, Franki Boswell of Alexandria, KY and Christina Agee of Burlington, KY; 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Giles Mohlenkamp; children, Gloria Jean Saxon, Jerry Wayne Saxon and Stephen Agee. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Highland Cemetery Chapel from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service begins there at 11:00 AM. The burial will then follow immediately after. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 16, 2019