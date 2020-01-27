Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Nancy Moore
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:30 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Nancy (Estes) Moore


1937 - 2020
Nancy (Estes) Moore Obituary
Nancy Moore (nee Estes)

Amberley Village - On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Nancy Moore, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away following an illness. Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Carl, and her children, Pamela (Jan) Sander and Philip. Nancy will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Ian, Allie (William), and Benjamin, as well as her extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, January 31 from 10:30 am until funeral service at 12:30 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Memorial donations may be made to Matthew 25 Ministries.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
