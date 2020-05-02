Nancy Nash
Montgomery - Nancy Nash of Montgomery. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Nash Jr. Loving mother of Jay (Suzanne) Nash and Amy (John) Carbone. Cherished grandmother of Allison, Megan and Mitch. Dear companion of Jerry Wood. Devoted sister of Robert Cummins. She touched many lives and will be remembered as the most kind loving soul. Passed away May 1, 2020 at the age of 84. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 2 to May 3, 2020.