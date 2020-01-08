Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Church of The Nativity
Pleasant Ridge, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of The Nativity
Pleasant Ridge, OH
View Map
Nancy Neyer Obituary
Nancy Neyer

Milford - Nancy Ann Neyer, passed January 6, 2020 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Jo-Ann Neyer. Survived by her faithful daughter Stacey (John) Tuerck, grandchildren Kyle, Kamrin, Logan, and Bailey, her siblings Bill (Karen) Neyer, John (Tina) Neyer, (the late) Patty (Tim) Doyle, Barbara (Larry) Mustard, Mary Beth (Tom) Donelan, Jim (Jane) Neyer, Theresa (Steve) Von Hoene, Katie (Dennis) Gayman and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Nancy's memory to or Clermont Senior Services. Family will greet friends, Saturday, January 11th at 9am, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10am at The Church of The Nativity, Pleasant Ridge. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
