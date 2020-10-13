Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Nancy's life story with friends and family

Share Nancy's life story with friends and family

Nancy R. Hance



Mt. Washington - Nancy R. Hance (nee Tyler) beloved wife of Bill B. Hance, devoted mother of Melloney N. (Ron) Ernst, Brad B. (Kelly), Bryan T., and Bill B. (Jeanine) Hance, sister of the late Ben Tyler, dear grandmother of Nicole, Amanda, Mickayla (Trent), Tyler, Maren, Erik, Mason, Austin, and Nathan, great-grandmother of Caiden. Died Oct. 12, 2020 at age 82. Residence Mt. Washington. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sat. Oct. 17, from 2-4 PM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store