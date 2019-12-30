|
Nancy S. Kroener
Loveland - Nancy S. Kroener, age 74, passed away December 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Stanley and Ruby Kroener. Dear sister of Shirley (George). Loving aunt of Windy and Stanley. Great aunt of Campbell and Hadley. Family will receive friends Saturday, January 4 from 10-11 AM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment Union Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Ohio Alley Cat Rescue. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019