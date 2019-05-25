Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
3612 Church Street
Covington (Latonia), KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
3612 Church Street
Covington (Latonia), KY
View Map
Latonia - Nancy Scott, 75, passed away at her residence in Latonia, KY on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was a member of Holy Cross Church, a Eucharistic Minister and on the Hospitatlity Committee. Nancy loved socializing, playing the piano, playing golf and watching the Philadelphia Eagles. She was preceded in death by her daughter: Rebecca Susan Scott. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 59 years: Roger Scott; son: Barry ( the late: Anne) Scott; one granddaughter and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Memorials are suggested to: Holy Cross Church Maintenance Fund, 3612 Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015 and/or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 25 to May 27, 2019
