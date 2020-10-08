1/1
Nancy Sharon Vogel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Sharon Vogel

California, Kentucky - Nancy Sharon Vogel, (Nee Leisl) 65, of California, Kentucky went home to be with Jesus on October 7, 2020 with her family by her side. Nancy was the office manager with her husband Daniel C. Vogel D.M.D.. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother and sister, she worked as a dental assistant side by side with her husband until they retired. She was an active member of the parish and the school at St. Joe's Catholic Church. She also volunteered at Bishop Brossart High School. Nancy loved people and never knew a stranger. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann (Klingenberg) Leisl, and her father, Donald J. Leisl, Sr.. Nancy is survived by her husband Daniel C. Vogel D.M.D., sons Daniel C. Vogel, Jr., and Michael (Kelly) McDermott, her daughter Erin (Robert) Hengge, step-daughter Michelle (Brekken) Tester, grandchildren Olivia McDermott, Sean McDermott, Jack Hengge, Sam Hengge, Lila Hengge, Beau Hengge, Shea Vogel and Brekken Jr., her brother Donald ( Nancy) Leisl Jr., her sisters Debbie (Ron) Engelman, Susan (Jeff) Mynatt, Chris (John) Liptak, and Jamie ( Mark) White, her sister in laws, Catherine Milligan and Margy (Harold) Coomer, 14 nieces and nephews, 27 great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 11:30 am, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, Bishop Brossart High School Development Fund, 4 Grove St.. Alexandria, KY 41001, Chicks and Chucks, P.O. Box 76166, Highland Heights, KY 41076, or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Nancy and her family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved