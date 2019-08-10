|
|
Nancy Speed
Villa Hills - Nancy Leah Speed (nee Metcalf), age 62, of Villa Hills, KY passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Rick Speed; daughters, Katie (Joey) Hood, Sarah Speed (Charlie Vanderpool); mother, Phyllis Metcalf; grandchildren, Emma and Addie Hood. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Metcalf and brother, David Metcalf. Nancy was a UC graduate who worked briefly as an Executive Secretary at the Drackett Company before becoming a stay at home Mom. She loved the beach, her backyard flower garden, pool days with her family, and going to Bengals games. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Memorial Service will take place the following day, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions are suggested to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 and/or The Evans Scholars Foundation, One Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029-0301. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019