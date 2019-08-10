Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Speed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Speed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Speed Obituary
Nancy Speed

Villa Hills - Nancy Leah Speed (nee Metcalf), age 62, of Villa Hills, KY passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Rick Speed; daughters, Katie (Joey) Hood, Sarah Speed (Charlie Vanderpool); mother, Phyllis Metcalf; grandchildren, Emma and Addie Hood. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Metcalf and brother, David Metcalf. Nancy was a UC graduate who worked briefly as an Executive Secretary at the Drackett Company before becoming a stay at home Mom. She loved the beach, her backyard flower garden, pool days with her family, and going to Bengals games. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Memorial Service will take place the following day, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions are suggested to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 and/or The Evans Scholars Foundation, One Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029-0301. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now