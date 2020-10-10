Nancy Welch
Greendale - Nancy A. Welch (nee Neyer), 73, Oct. 7, 2020 native of Cinti. Devoted wife of the late Donald R. Welch, cherished mother of Don Welch Jr. (Amy), Ann Klemann (Gerry) & the late Kevin R. Welch, grandmother of Austin, Alison, Deni, Wyatt & Donald R. III "Trey," beloved daughter of the late Hilda (nee Weber) & Paul "Bud" Neyer, dear sister of Paula Windholtz (Roger), Mary Helen Johnson (Jerry), Dan Neyer (Chris) & the late Ken Neyer (Janet Neyer Veneman) & Janice Neyer, sister-in-law of the late Jerry Welch (Gail) & beloved aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Mon., Oct. 12, 6-8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Mass of Christian Burial, Tues., Oct. 13, 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Church, 25 E. Harrison Ave., North Bend, OH 45052. Interment in St. Joseph Old Cemetery. Celebration of life at Miami Township Community Center, 3780 Shady Ln. at Bridgetown Rd., Miami Hts., following interment (masks recommended at all events). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ken Neyer Sr. Memorial Fund, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com