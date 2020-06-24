Nannette Dedman
Walton - Nannette "Nan" Dedman, 70, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Nan was born on April 6, 1950, to the late Ladonna Robinson and Ralph Dedman. Nan was preceded in death by her nephew, Chris Banks. Feisty Sister to Cyndy (Danny) Kloeker, Lauren (Randy) Baumgardt, Rhonda (Sonny) Heringer, and Paul Robinson. Loving Aunt to Christina (Shawn) Shumway, Nickole (Ron) Ketterer, Austin (Stefania) Nagel, Tracy (Kevin) Stave, and Melissa (Chris) Snowdy. She was excited to be Great Aunt to Elle, Adamo, Gus, Mac, Colin and Stella. Nan was a baptized believer, and a longtime member of Florence Christian Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to eat at Oriental Wok. She loved animals, especially owls and cats. She was previously a proud employee of AT&T and the Boone County High School library. Nan was loved and will be greatly missed. There will be a private memorial for family, and Nan will be interred at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Point ARC.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
